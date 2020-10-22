Two local kids take a swing at Little League Home Run Derby National Final

12-year-old Lucas Naughton and 13-year-old Kendall Cardone were among the competitors.

The T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby National Final was held Wednesday evening in South Williamsport.

Both local finalists, 12-year-old Lucas Naughton and 13-year-old Kendall Cardone both qualified for the national finals.

"It's pretty exciting, yeah it's very exciting to have this opportunity to do it," said Kendall Cardone, softball player.

"I'm just trying to hit it over those pink flags, see what I can do," said Lucas Naughton, Little League player.