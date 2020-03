Officials say a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s are the victims.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Two people were found dead around 7 a.m. Tuesday inside a home on Mount Zion Hill Road in Penn Township, near Hughesville.

Officials say a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s who lived there are the victims.

Investigators have not said what led to the 911 call or who called for help.