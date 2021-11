The deadly wreck happened last week on Route 220 in Wolf Township, near Hughesville.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Two people died after a crash in Lycoming County.

Police say old Alda Molyneux, 86, turned out of the parking lot of Wolf Run Assisted Living near Hughesville and onto Route 220 last Wednesday.

Another car was coming and the two collided.

Alda Molyneux and her passenger, Arthur Molyneux, 82, were badly hurt and later died at the hospital.