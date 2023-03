Nazir Thrower and Keyon White face attempted murder and related charges after police say they fired shots into a home in September of 2022.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police say GPS tracking led them to two men they believe are responsible for gunfire in Williamsport.

Officers say last September, Nazir Thrower, and Keyon White fired shots into a home along Lila Lane.

No one was hurt.

Thrower was on juvenile probation at the time and was wearing a GPS monitor, which recorded his movements.

Thrower and white both face attempted murder and assault charges after the shots fired in Williamsport.