Tutoring centers continue to bustle during coronavirus pandemic

Tutoring centers are busier than ever these days all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — With many students learning from home this year, professional tutoring centers and services are seeing a spike in business.

“Business itself has probably ten-fold what it was last year, obviously due to the new academic environment we are in, not only are our students looking for help with the material, the content but also navigating the online platforms teachers are using," said Tony Hill of Pinnacle One Tutoring in Montoursville.

Tutors like Tony Hill say parents and students both need some extra help these days, learning how to use that technology, staying on schedule, and staying motivated.

“One of the great challenges is how can we help each other more so we’re lucky to be in a position where we can offer help? And ways to navigate that are new to everybody. It’s a constantly evolving situation.”

Tutoring centers are offering virtual services right now and in-person, too.

Business owners say people seem really grateful to have the help.

“I think with teachers just being kind of overworked right now, having you know a local tutoring center right in your community where kids can go pick up extra material to be able to reach their full potential in the classroom," said Susan Gilbert of Pinnacle One Tutoring.