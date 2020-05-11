Trump supporters in Lycoming County give outlook on election

President Trump supporters in Montoursville share their thoughts on his chances to win another term.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — All eyes are on the presidential election.

There are a few key states, including Pennsylvania, that are still tallying up the votes.

Folks in Lycoming County said that they are worried about how this election will affect the country.

"It doesn't matter who gets elected for me, but I am worried about my kids and my grandkids," said Robert Garman of Montoursville.

Currently, Democrat nominee Joe Biden has the lead in electoral votes.

One Trump supporter in Lycoming County is optimistic that the president can still win.

"I'm feeling optimistic for freedom and I believe so if it is fair and counted correctly," said Tim Garman of Montoursville.

The president's supporters said they have mixed opinions on whether he can hold on to Pennsylvania.

"I believe. I think he is going to pull out Pennsylvania, yes," said Tim Garman.

"I'm nervous that he doesn't," added Robert Garman.

Many Trump voters said they believe the President's claims against mail-in ballots are warranted.

They echo concerns now being raised by the Trump campaign.

"You should count votes that are legitimate, we have to make sure they are legitimate and not fake," said Tim Garman.

"No matter who wins, it wasn't legitimate. I go in and I show my photo ID and I make sure that I do my one vote because that's all I got," said Robert Garman.