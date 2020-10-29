Medical professionals keeping close eye on recent COVID spike

Doctors at one health system in our area are noticing a difference in patients now compared to back in the spring.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise across Pennsylvania, medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport are watching closely to see how this spike differs from the one at the beginning of the pandemic.

"We're probably seeing a greater percentage of younger patients than we were early in the springtime and more ambulatory patients than patients in the hospital," said Dr. David Lopatofsky.

Dr. Lopatofsky is the Chief Medical Officer at UPMC Susquehanna. Many of the cases lately that he has seen are less severe than when the outbreak began in the spring.

"The severity of illness is much less than it had been, many many patients are remaining within the community and the patients that are coming in the hospital are not as ill as they had been so we are seeing less patients that need intensive care unit care."

However, the hospital still has seen an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations compared to the drop off in the summer months.

"There is an increase throughout our hospital system, it's certainly manageable. It's much less than 5% of our total in-patient population and again the patients are not as sick as they were but the volumes have increased for sure," said Dr. Lopatofsky.

Medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna tell Newswatch 16 not to expect case counts to go down as we approach the winter months.

"The trend line of the increased number of cases has probably not met its match yet and we expect it to increase a bit from here as well."