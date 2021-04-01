Travelers tentative in 2021

Eric Feerrar of AAA North Penn says his travel agency is not as busy as it usually is this time of the year.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Traveling reservations are down nearly 80 percent this year compared to the same time last year, according to Eric Feerrar, vice president of travel at AAA North Penn.

Feerrar says because of the ongoing pandemic, folks are still nervous about traveling.

"This is when people usually at work, they plan their vacation schedule, so once they get their vacation schedule planned at work, then they start planning their own vacation, and right now it is definitely slower," said Feerrar.

Many of the calls his travel agency is receiving are for trips later in the year.

"Right now is the planning stage, and obviously, we are not as busy as we normally would be, but what we are seeing is summer and into next year is where most of the business that we are doing is."

Feerrar says places like the Caribbean islands and Disney World are the most popular destinations during the pandemic.

"Like Jamaica, Mexico, the Dominican Republic. Disney is open. But other than that, there is a lot of tours in the United States that are popular. We do a lot of the national parks out west, but people are nervous because state to state you have to quarantine."

With the breakthrough of the COVID-19 vaccine, travel agents say many of their clients will start to travel again once they get the vaccine.

"The vaccine has been a game-changer. As we survey our frequent travel members, that is the number one thing they say, 'When I get the vaccine, I'm going to start traveling again.'"