The incident was witnessed by Newswatch 16 reporter.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — While waiting to interview a letter carrier for a story Tuesday, Newswatch 16 reporter Chris Keating witnessed a tractor-trailer side-swipe the parked mail car.

Chris says the rig hit the car on Grove Street in Williamsport and dragged it a few feet while postal worker Jim Pryor was inside.

The rig stopped for a second, then drove off.

Nobody was hurt.