Toys for Tots, Salvation Army seeking volunteers

Newswatch 16s Chris Keating tells us about the upcoming toy distribution and explains how you can help out.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The holiday season is in full swing, which means it is a time for giving. The Lycoming County Toys for Tots and Salvation Army are asking folks to give back this year.

"We will take as many toys as we can get all over the county, and all the toys we gather stay in the county," said Chuck Smith, Lycoming County Toys for Tots.

The two organizations partner to make sure kids have presents underneath their Christmas tree. More than 350 families rely on these organizations for toys.

"Each child receives hats, gloves, a puzzle, a game, as well as other toys that are appropriate for their gender and age range," said Rose Confer, Salvation Army.

"It is very important to see kids get toys for Christmas. Every child needs a toy," Smith said.

Keep an eye out for QR codes around the county. If you scan them, it will take you directly to the Toys for Tots website in Williamsport, where you can help out and donate.

The toy distribution will take place at the Salvation Army on Market Street in Williamsport. Toys will be distributed to families who signed up and are in need. Volunteers are needed for the distribution days on December 15 and 16.

"We are looking for about 20 to 25 people between the two days," Confer said.

The Salvation Army also needs bell ringers this holiday season.

"We are also looking for bell ringers. Our goal for Williamsport and Lycoming County this year is $60,000, and we are almost to the $20,000 mark," said Maj. Sheryl Hershey, Salvation Army.

If you would like to volunteer or if you have toys to donate, you can stop by the Salvation Army in Williamsport.