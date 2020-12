More than 1,000 children will have gifts under the tree.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — More than 1,000 children in Williamsport will have gifts under the tree this year, thanks to The Salvation Army.

Organizers say its all thanks to the generosity of the community in Lycoming County.

Families were also able to pick up some food to make a traditional holiday meal, including turkeys donated from GIANT.