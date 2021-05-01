Tough time for many businesses in Williamsport

As of now, there is no local relief money available for any of the businesses in Lycoming County.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Businesses like The Bar on Market can finally reopen their doors to the public this week. Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown orders were lifted on January 4.

"We're excited and very optimistic. I, for one, am comfortable being back, and I think a lot of people are comfortable, and those who aren't will not come out," said owner Anthony Mussare.

Mussare says his establishment has been closed since November because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the business and that it's been tough.

"As much as people argue The Bar being closed or not, being closed since November when I got COVID, and all of my employees got it as well, we didn't have people to work," he said.

The Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce is unaware of any permanent business closures caused by the latest shutdown, but Jason Fink, the chamber president, says many businesses have asked for help.

"I will tell you I got probably close to 15 to 20 businesses that reached out to me," Fink said.

Businesses can only operate at a limited capacity, so Mussare says making money will be a challenge.

"We're going to let it play out and see what happens, but at 25 percent, it is very tough to make money, and you know businesses are going to do it for their employees and not for themselves," Mussare explained.

"Restaurants and bars have not been able to operate at 75 percent capacity or 100 percent capacity for now going on 10, 11 months, and it is a struggle to see that," Fink added.