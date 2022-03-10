Three Williamsport Area teachers face sex charges

A third teacher in the Williamsport Area School District is facing sex charges. Newswatch16's Courtney Harrison talked to parents about the situation.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Investigators say former Williamsport Area teacher Michelle Pulizzi exchanged explicit photos and messages with a student back in 2018.

Pulizzi is now the third Williamsport Area teacher in the past year to face charges that involve a student. That has parents concerned.

Court papers outline the charges against 52-year-old Michelle Pulizzi.

She's accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at Williamsport Area High School in 2018. The student says they sent nude photos and videos to each other.

Pulizzi is no longer a teacher in the district.

"We send our kids to school, and we should trust these people that are with our kids. It's just not a good, safe environment anymore," said Daisha Dunn, Williamsport.

"You're supposed to be like a mentor, a teacher. You're supposed to be somebody that protects the kids, not prey on them," said Nicholas Diemer, Williamsport.

This is the third time in recent months that a Williamsport Area teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In June, former ninth-grade principal, Roger Freed, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student starting in 2015.

His case is headed to trial in Lycoming County court.

And last year, former math teacher Christopher Yoder was charged after allegedly soliciting sexual images from a 16-year-old student.

Police filed more charges against Yoder this summer after a second student claimed he assaulted her while she was in 8th grade.

James Dunn graduated from Williamsport Area in 2006 and can't believe he's hearing the name of teachers he knew in trouble with the law.

"I've been around them most of my life, and then all of these shocking accusations is like, oh my god! What is really going on in the Williamsport Area School District," said James Dunn, Williamsport.

Parents we spoke with say they are using this as a reminder to teach their kids to be safe on the internet.

"If you get anything inappropriate, tell us right away. Don't do any nasty stuff that you don't want people to see," said Nicholas.

"Just being aware and talking to your kids, being nosy, and always looking through their phones and ask them questions," said Daisha.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the Williamsport Area School District about these latest charges; the district declined to comment.

Michelle Pulizzi is scheduled to be in court next week.