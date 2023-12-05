Three on ballot for judge in Lycoming County

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating caught up with three candidates vying for two open seats on the bench in Lycoming County.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Two judge positions at the Lycoming County Courthouse are up for grabs. Judges Marc Lovecchio and Joy McCoy have both retired after more than a decade of service each.

Three candidates have cross-filed on the Democrat and Republican tickets and hope to fill those vacancies.

Judge William Carlucci has years of experience as a lawyer in Lycoming County. He was appointed county judge in August to help fill the void left by the retiring judges. Now, he is running for a full ten-year term.

"I am working with folks who are having the worst day of their life. But helping them on the worst day is very fulfilling work, and I am healthy; I am grateful for the opportunity," Carlucci said.

Andrea Pulizzi is a lawyer and managing partner at Carpenter, Harris & Flayhart. She is from Williamsport and has nearly 20 years of experience in criminal defense and civil law.

"I thought this was a perfect opportunity. I have a desire to want to help people, and I believe this is my chance to do that," Pulizzi said.

Ryan Gardner is the current Lycoming County district attorney. He is from Montoursville. He also spent time as an assistant district attorney and head of his own law practice.

"I look forward to, if things go my way, to rendering sound legal decisions compassionately, fairly, and with integrity, to be fair to all parties involved," Gardner said.

Each candidate told Newswatch 16 the qualities they would bring to the bench.

"With a hard work ethic, you know, growing up on a working farm my entire life, I don't shy away from hard work. I am looking forward to the opportunity to demonstrate to the community that the right choice and candidate would be me," said Gardner.

"I believe I am compassionate, I am understanding, I am fair, and I have a lot of personal and professional experiences that I believe give me a better understanding and give me fresh eyes from the bench," said Pulizzi.

"In my view, part of the job of the judge is to make good lawyers better, to help good lawyers serve their clients even better. It is really an honor to have this job," said Carlucci.

The primary election is Tuesday, May 16. There is a chance that all three candidates could end up on the ballot for the November election.