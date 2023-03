The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Lime Bluff Road and Route 220 near Hughesville.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Lycoming County.

The wreck happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, where Lime Bluff Road intersects with Route 220 near Hughesville.

Officials tell us two cars collided.

Everyone involved in the crash is expected to be okay.