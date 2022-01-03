Three female robotics students at Penn College paving the way

All three students are in the early stages of studying robotics and automation.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Among the students in the Automation and Robotics Lab at Penn College, you'll find three women–the most ever enrolled in the robotics program at the same time.

"I have always just been interested in it," said Angelica Parrocho, a first-year robotics student.

"I just wanted to get in touch with machines and see how they work," said Kayla Figuereo, a first-year robotics student.

"It takes a knack to kind of do this stuff, and they have shown that, and they have shown the dedication to get better and improve," Joseph Harner, an electronics instructor.

Ava Birotte is from Sunbury. She says her love for robotics stems back to her high school days.

"I am just really interested in like how it all works, like electronics, and how it all comes together," said Ava Birotte, a first-year robotics student.

All three students are in the early stages of studying robotics and automation. Once they graduate, they will have a number of different careers to choose from.

"It could be electronics or industry automation. In the four years they are here, they will experience the gambit of introductory electronics," said Harner.

Professors at the college say the robotics field is very male-dominated. So, these women have a message for younger girls interested in robotics and automation.

"My first thought wasn't to go into robotics because I like machines, but my dad is an engineer, and he said I may like robotics engineering. 'Just give it a try, and if you don't like it, then at least you tried it,'" added Figuereo.

"The fact that there is a lot of boys in this field, I don't think it is something you should be scared to go into because of that. So, if you like it, then go for it," added Parrocho.

If you would like to learn more about Penn College's robotics and automation program, you can visit the Penn College of Technology website.