'This is the ultimate' - Fans of Pennsylvania Little Leaguers enjoying the spotlight

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — At the Little League World Series on Tuesday, Lamade Stadium was a sea of blue and red, and it was obvious who most of the fans were cheering for — the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg.

"Everywhere we walk, somebody stops us and says, 'We are rooting for you,'" said Sandy McGough. "We probably see people we haven't seen in years at these games."

In this year's Little League World Series, The Mid-Atlantic region team is from Hollidaysburg, which is right outside Altoona. It's about a two-hour drive from South Williamsport, and lots of fans made the trip.

"It's like it's still not happening. I go back to work for a few days, and it's like snap back to reality, and then I come back here, and there's so much support from the community. It's crazy," Megan Dively said.

Mid-Atlantic fans feel like they have the home team advantage.

"We were in Connecticut, and we weren't, so here you see all these Mid-Atlantic t-shirts and everybody supporting us, and it's nice to be closer to home."

Speaking of those shirts – they sold out within the first few days of the tournament.

"It's absolutely incredible. You never would have thought Hollidaysburg would see this many people here. Just to come here and see this many people would come and support you here," Kyla Hatch said.

Mid-Atlantic fans say that no matter the game's outcome, they are excited to be here.