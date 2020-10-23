Third Street project in Williamsport finished

Williamsport officials hope this road project brings more businesses and investment to the east end of the city.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Cars are once again driving on a section of Third Street in Williamsport. After nearly seven months, the multi-million-dollar road project to revitalize the east end of the city is finished.

"It's a beautiful project. They did a wonderful job on it, and the crew were very professional," said Carl Crouse, the owner of Crouse Funeral Home on Third Street.

The road extending from intersections of State and Basin Streets got new pavement and other improvements and is now completely open to traffic.

Businesses in the area said it was a challenge to operate when the street was closed.

"It was difficult. We had several clients saying, 'I'm lost and I can't find you,' because they would have to come in back alleys a block and a half that way west, and a block and a half east, and they'd have to come in back alleys," said Rachael Joy, an office manager at Lepley, Engelman, Yaw, and Wilk law firm on Third Street.

Rachael Joy hopes the street reopening will help business.

"We're really happy it's open. It'll be much easier to access just coming down Third Street, and we are right off, and you can see us right there," said Joy.

All of the businesses Newswatch 16 spoke to say they are excited to have this portion of Third Street back open. However, one business tells Newswatch 16 it has a few concerns with the final product.

Carl Crouse owns Crouse Funeral Homes on Third Street. He is concerned about changes to an entrance of a nearby parking lot.

"We use it at night for visitations, and we rent spaces from the city to park cars in there prior to leaving a procession for funerals, and I had no idea until they put the curbs up that the Third Street entrance would be closed off," said Crouse.