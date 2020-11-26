Thanksgiving to-go meals in Williamsport

The American Rescue Workers hosted a curbside Thanksgiving meal.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Volunteers with American Rescue Workers handed out Thanksgiving meals to dozens of people in the Williamsport area. Every Thanksgiving, the organization strives to provide meals to those in need on the holiday.

"I feel really blessed to have it here, and I feel like a lot of people in the community do. It's a good thing," David Valenzuela of Williamsport.

"It's very nice to have a warm free meal, you don't have to pay for it, and I like the other people lined up here waiting for their food," said Andrew Mast of Williamsport.

Typically, the organization hosts a sit-down dinner for the community, but this year it's a bit different because of the pandemic.

"Due to COVID-19, we're actually passing out meals rather than have a sit-down meal," said Kendra Parke of the American Rescue Workers.

"I think that wherever God can give blessings that then that is where it should be done. So, this year it's here thankfully," said Valenzuela.

Over 200 meals were provided to the community. Several volunteers worked all morning to get the food ready.

"Delicious turkey meal. We're having stuffing traditional, we're having corn, mashed potatoes gravy, and then I made some really good turkey gravy," said Mark Williams, ARW's head chef.

"Oh, man, you got to have your turkey you know, this is going to be good, it's gravy, turkey, potatoes, it's awesome," said Valenzuela.