Testing high-risk patients at home in Lycoming County

Susquehanna Regional EMS began administering COVID-19 tests to high-risk patients all from inside their own homes.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals in Williamsport are teaming up to help test for the coronavirus.

UPMC Susquehanna and Susquehanna Regional EMS will work together to start conducting in-home tests.

This new plan hopes to take some pressure of the local health care facilities.

"We're trying to make sure that we keep appropriate patients in the emergency department and keep patients who don't need to be in the emergency department out of the system," said Dr. Gregory Frailey, Susquehanna Regional EMS Medical Director.

Officials say they will be screening calls for anyone that may have been exposed to COVID-19, but not showing severe symptoms. Patients must meet the requirements for an in-home test.

"A person who has been identified as an at-risk patient but who has not been tested or someone who is not ill or required emergency care," Dr. Frailey added.

"We rolled it out this week and at the current time, we are serving those in Lycoming County specifically," explained Mark Trueman, Susquehanna Regional EMS Deputy Chief. "Although we will look at additional opportunities as we fine-tune the process."

According to officials these in-home tests and checkups will help eliminate the possible spread of the virus by keeping that person in their house, away from others and it frees up space in the hospital.

"The testing we are able to afford inside the house, the screenings we are able to provide, that all helps to narrow that distancing even to greater self-isolation for folks in our community," Trueman added.

EMS staff say they will be taking every precaution when entering a home.

"They will wear a mask, eye protection, gown and, gloves. So they will go in like that and they will have the test kit with them," said Dr. Frailey.

If you have been exposed to COVID-19 and qualify as a high-risk patient, you are asked to call UPMC Susquehanna and they will work with EMS to try and set up an in-home test.