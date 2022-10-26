Juveniles charged with robbery Lycoming County

Three were charged with robbery and related charges after a robbery on Market Street in Williamsport.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Three juveniles have been charged, after a robbery on Market Street in Williamsport, Monday afternoon.

Police have identified the individuals as 19-year-old Nyreese Turner,16-year-old Aajujuan Tamir Johnson, and a 13-year-old.

According to police, officers were emergency dispatched to Market streets on reports of a robbery and shots fired.

A male and a female victim spoke with police, telling them that they were approached and surrounded by the three suspects wearing dark clothing and masks. The suspects then demanded that the victims hand over several items as one of the suspects pointed a handgun at them and threatened to shoot if they did not comply. One of the suspects then ripped a purse from the female victim and shoved her to the ground, following which the suspects then fled west while firing multiple shots toward the two victims.

The three individuals were arrested Monday. Officers were also able to locate the stolen items near where the suspects were caught.

Turner was arraigned as an adult before MDJ William Solomon and detained in the Lycoming County Prison after being denied bail.

The three individuals have been charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, and several other related charges in Williamsport.