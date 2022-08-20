x
Lycoming County

Teen injured in shooting in Williamsport

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night along Edwin Street.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Williamsport after officials say he fired shots at another man.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, Williamsport Police say a man was walking west on Edwin Street when two teenagers in dark clothing approached him.

That's when police say the 16-year-old boy walked behind the man and fired a shot at him. The man was able to pull out his own gun and fire back at the 16-year-old, striking him multiple times.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is in custody awaiting arraignment on several felony charges.

