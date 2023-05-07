Teen faces attempted homicide charges in Lycoming County

The teenager was charged as an adult and faces attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 14-year-old is behind bars after allegedly firing shots at another juvenile in Lycoming County.

Police say it happened Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. on Rural Avenue.

Officials say no one was struck by the gunfire.

The teenager was charged as an adult and faces attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges.

He is locked up in the Lycoming County Prison.

