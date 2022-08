Police say 16 year old Shamier Gadson fired shots at a man along West Edwin Street last Friday night.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A teenager is locked up accused of shooting at a man in Williamsport.

16-year-old Shamier Gadson has been charged as an adult after a shooting last Friday night along West Edwin Street in the city.

Police say once Gadson shot at the victim, he then returned fire striking Gadson several times.

Gadson is facing attempted homicide and related offenses in Lycoming County.