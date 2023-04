Police said the 15-year-old suspect stabbed the 13-year-old victim multiple times on Monday afternoon.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A teen has been charged as an adult after a stabbing in Williamsport.

Williamsport police say Caidyn Earnest, 15, allegedly fought with the 13-year-old victim in the Newberry Park area of the city on Monday afternoon, then stabbed him several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Earnest was charged with aggravated and simple assault and is locked up in the Lycoming County Prison.