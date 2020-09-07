Teen bringing dog park to Montoursville

Recent Montoursville High School graduate Zoe Gillespie is building a dog park for her community.

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Since last summer, Zoe Gillespie's goal has been to build a dog park in Montoursville.

"I had gone to other places and they had dog parks. I know Loyalsock has one, South Williamsport has one, but we don't have one and there is really no reason why we shouldn't," said dog park founder Zoe Gillespie.

The recent graduate of Montoursville High School raised $5,000 to build the 15,000-square-foot dog park project on Mill Street.

She hopes folks in town will enjoy having a space for their dogs.

"If you want to come here and train your dog, this could be the perfect space for that. It is just somewhere people can come and enjoy being outside with their pets," said Gillespie.

"It's good to see the youth taking interest in this and actually being able to see something come to fruition that will help the community at large," said John Ranck of Montoursville.

Gillespie says the city and volunteers of Indian Park are helping with the project.

"We are working on getting a water feature in and doing some of the topsoil over here, and we still have other things to install, like we have a dog waste station going in and we have some agility equipment that is going to be installed," said Gillespie.

Ranck says he can't wait to take his dog Tank there.

"Pretty exciting, you know, it's nice to see another place we can take our pets and especially a pet-only place, and I don't think there is too many around here in this area so getting this is another nice advancement for dogs and pedestrians that want to take their pets down there," said Ranck.