Switching from liquor and wine to hand sanitizer

A distillery in Lycoming County is making hand sanitizer for people working essential jobs.

The Mountain Top Distillery near Williamsport is known for its household liquor and wines, but due to the coronavirus, the distillery is now producing hand sanitizer.

Owners of the Mountain Top Distillery say they began producing hand sanitizer just a few weeks ago. Now they have 3,000 bottles ready to be delivered to those in need.

"We have one of the main ingredients that is a part of a shortage for the hand sanitizer, so we said how can we help? Then we started sourcing hydrogen peroxide, bottles, and glycerol and we started making hand sanitizer," explained co-owner Frank Kudlack.

"We're like this is a way that we can contribute, and this is a way that we can help. Our community has been great in supporting us and showing up for us at different events and purchasing our products, so let's show up for them," added co-owner Sarah Kudlack.

Owners say they are following the guidelines provided to them by the World Health Organization.

Their first batch will be delivered this week.

"They're going to be going to EMS, post office, delivery drivers. We are trying to get it to people who don't have access to a sink and will come into contact with the population."

So far, the distillery has received hundreds of email requests for the hand sanitizer. Owners say they will continue to produce the sanitizer throughout the crisis.

"If we cannot get product to anyone from this batch, don't worry, we are working on future batches."

Currently, the distillery is only producing hand sanitizer, but they are offering pickup and delivery services for their own alcoholic products.