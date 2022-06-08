Supply chain impacts summer fun

Plenty of folks in central Pennsylvania are trying to get outdoors in their boats and on their bikes.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — With the official start of summer just around the corner, more people will look to spend time outside. Two popular warm-weather activities are boating and biking. Newswatch 16 stopped by Halls Marine in Muncy to see how the boating business is going.

"Every day is just full of tons of people coming in for service work done on their boats. Still have a lot of people coming in looking for new boats and kayaks," said Austin Gaab of Hall's Marine.

However, new boats may be hard to come by for customers. Supply chain issues and a decline in the manufacturing workforce have significantly affected the production of new boats.

"It is actually a big struggle right now. We are really only getting one or two loads every other week if we are lucky," added Gaab.

Fewer boats for sale means more people will look to repair older models.

"Close to 70 boats in for repair right now, so we are running about two to three weeks behind on repairs," he said.

Biking is a completely different story. The Bike Gallery in Lock Haven has plenty of bikes in stock.

"Last year at this time, we had maybe five bikes on the floor, and now we have like 100, so the supply chain is starting to open up a bit," said Steve Sachetti, the owner of Bike Gallery.

Many bike orders made more than a year ago are finally beginning to come in.

"Running out of storage is the problem right now. Where last year we couldn't get anything, and now we are getting too much, but we are selling a lot, so that helps," added Sachetti.

Sachetti also told Newswatch 16 that people are still coming in for repairs but not as frequently as in the past few years.