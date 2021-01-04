Boxes of 'loot' at the library

A library in Lycoming County wants to encourage more teenagers to use its resources. That library is doing so with a special incentive.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Folks at the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport want to see more teenagers using the library's resources. The library recently established a new Library Loot box program as an incentive for teens.

"It is a monthly subscription box, and teens need to register each month. Each month will have a different theme, and it is all free with their library card," Megan Flynn explained.

The loot boxes are filled with books and other goodies. The first month's theme is comics and manga. The monthly loot boxes will be available on the first day of every month.

"Some of the thing you can expect monthly will be like some candies, treats, the vinyl stickers, and then some fun surprises to look forward to," Flynn said.

"The teens will love these boxes and share them with their friends and encourage them to sign up and come in and get their own library loot kit, and we hope to continue this as long as the demand is there," Dana Brigandi said.

You'll need a library card to sign up for the monthly loot box. Teens can register online on the library's website.

"April 1 is when our first library loot boxes go out, and you'll come in and pick them up at our hold's desk in our children's wing."

The James V. Brown Library tells Newswatch 16 that the books and the actual box must be returned at the end of the month, but all the other goodies inside are for you to keep.