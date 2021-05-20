Students paint mural with message of equality

Lycoming College art students are painting a mural on the side of the New Covenant United Church of Christ in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Art students at Lycoming College are working on a mural that will be displayed on the side of the New Covenant United Church of Christ in Williamsport.

"Art students at Lycoming College are painting a mural on the side of our building. Not only beautifying the neighborhood and our church's curb appeal but also the message of God's love and inclusivity," said Rev. Brad Walmer.

"The progress that we are making now makes it feel more real because at first it didn't really set in that my art is going to be on a wall but now that I am seeing it come together it is like, wow my art is going to be on a wall," said Ana Sanchez, an art student at Lycoming College who designed the mural.

Sanchez says the goal of the piece is to display inclusivity and that all humans are equal.

"We're all human and we all have a common hope and God's hand is going to be in the middle and we are all going to be reaching towards since like we are all reaching towards a common goal of happiness or peace," said Sanchez.

"Continue to share the message of God's love and inclusiveness with our community and the students have just come up with a wonderful design," said Rev. Walmer.

Six art students are working together on the project.

"All of a sudden we were brought together by a common goal of just like bringing everyone together to create something as a group and I think that is really great," said Sanchez.