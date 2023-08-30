x
Lycoming County

Students injured in Lycoming County school bus crash

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near Montgomery.
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Three students were hurt in a crash in  Lycoming County Wednesday morning.

The bus and an SUV collided on Route 15 in Clinton Township, near Montgomery, around 7:30 a.m.

The Montgomery Area superintendent says nine students were on the bus. Three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries but will be OK.

Route 15 was closed in the area of the wreck. The road reopened after 11 a.m., according to PennDOT.

