Students injured in Lycoming County school bus crash

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Three students were hurt in a crash in Lycoming County Wednesday morning.
The bus and an SUV collided on Route 15 in Clinton Township, near Montgomery, around 7:30 a.m.
The Montgomery Area superintendent says nine students were on the bus. Three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries but will be OK.
Route 15 was closed in the area of the wreck. The road reopened after 11 a.m., according to PennDOT.
