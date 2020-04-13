Store in Williamsport helping the hungry

The business in Lycoming County has been working around the clock to feed people in need.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Cara Erb owns Erb's West End Family Market in Williamsport. For the past few weeks, Erb and her staff have been preparing lunches for kids who are no longer in school due to the coronavirus.

"We started giving out school lunches as soon as we heard school was canceled. This is a neighborhood store. We're in the middle of all these houses and we see the kids every day and we wanted to give back," Erb said.

Erb says for about three weeks she's provided lunches to 30 or 40 children a day. Kids have a choice of PB&J, ham, or turkey sandwiches.

"It actually means a lot to me, I love the food here and I know for sure the people working back there won't let us down on these," Zach Harvey said.

"My family is having a tough time at our house and we haven't been able to get a lot of food, so this is good for us," Elijah Harvey said,

Not only is Erb's West End Family Market offering lunches to kids that are not in school, they are also offering hot lunches to anyone in need.

"We decided there was a bigger need for people who couldn't get out because nobody can go anywhere, shopping is limited. We had some things here and we decided to put some meals together focusing on veterans, elderly, and families in crisis," Erb said.

Erb says community members have also donated food and supplies to help with feeding those in need.

"We have had so many people donate to us, from our linen guy, our garbage man, our bakery supplier. Random people showing up at our back door with like peanut butter and loafs of bread."