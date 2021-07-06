Stay safe in the summer heat

A medical professional at UPMC Williamsport has some tips for staying safe in the summer heat.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Whether you're playing in the park, hanging out by the pool, or just walking around downtown, at some point this summer, you might start feeling the effects of the heat.

"When you feel your body temperature rising, and you feel just kind of overheated, take a step away and go to the shade or go to a cool area," said Annalisa Negrea, the injury prevention coordinator at UPMC Williamsport.

Negrea wants folks to take the summer heat seriously. Summer heat can have detrimental effects on the body. Here is what you need to look out for.

"The symptoms are dizziness, headaches; your heart will be beating pretty fast and pretty strong, you'll feel this pounding in your chest. Your vision may not be quite right, maybe some confusion or muscle cramps, those types of things," says Negrea,

Italia Wilson took a stroll through Brandon Park in Billtown on Tuesday. She shared with Newswatch 16 some of the ways she prepares to take on the heat.

"Definitely want to wear like loose clothes, comfortable clothing. I try to drink water and usually will put sunscreen on my face," said Wilson.

Quran Andrews is training for an upcoming boxing match by working out in the park. He says hydrating is key.

"Out here today just running, and I am trying to drink a lot of water. You definitely need it because it is hot. Woo!" said Andrews.

"On top of drinking a lot of water, you also want to make sure you are replacing some of those electrolytes, so maybe having one of those sports drinks on hand would be a good idea too," said Negrea.