Spotted lanternfly spreading in parts of PA

The spotted lanternfly is once again spreading in parts of Pennsylvania. Lycoming, Snyder, and Union Counties are now all listed as a quarantine zone.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture added 11 new counties to the spotted lanternfly quarantine list. Among those are Lycoming, Snyder, and Union Counties.

"That means there are restrictions in place on moving any material that might have spotted lanternflies or spotted lanternfly eggs, any life stage, in it," said Shannon Powers with the Department of Agriculture.

The bug is considered extremely invasive and poses a threat to Pennsylvania's agricultural economy. It feeds on vines, trees, and other plants.

"Some of the vineyards we saw in Berks County when they were first discovered looked like they were burnt out. They were absolutely devastated."

The Department of Agriculture says humans are the main reason the bug spreads around the state. It hitchhikes on different modes of transportation.

Businesses that require travel in and out of quarantined counties are required to have a lanternfly permit.

"You just go online, and you take a short course on what the spotted lanternfly looks like and to know how not to take it with you when you go."

H & K Nursery in Montoursville is located next to a railroad track. Owner Kendra Aycock says that could pose a threat to her plants.

"The spotted lanternfly will suck the juices out of the plants," Aycock said. "We try to keep our plant material as closely watched as we can while it's here, and it is also expected before it gets here."

The bug typically hatches between late April and early May.

"Squash those eggs and make sure they are not going to hatch. That is 30 to 50 insects that won't hatch when it warms up a little bit more, and they start hatching."

If you spot the lanternfly in your area, you are advised to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

