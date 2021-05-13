Splash Cove in Williamsport will remain closed this summer

Because of a leak in the pool, Splash Cove in Memorial Park will be closed for the second straight year.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Splash Cove, the pool at Memorial Park in Williamsport, will once again be closed for the summer. However, this time it is not because of coronavirus issues but because of extensive repairs needed to fix the pool.

"We have a significant leak in the piping system. We lost over a million gallons of water in 2019. We intend to excavate and repair wherever we find the leak to be," said Adam Winder, general manager of streets and parks.

The city has known about the issue for the past few years. The pool was not fixed last year when it was closed because Mayor Derek Slaughter says the previous administration did not ask city council to allocate any pool repair money in the 2019 to 2020 budget.

"I went to city council last year and said that we have a significant leak that has been ongoing for a few years now that needs fixed, and I am very grateful to city council. They allocated $25,000 to this year's budget to fix that leak," said Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Because of the leak, the city had to continuously keep the water running during the summers it was open. City officials say the leak was wasting a significant amount of water and chemicals, and if continued to be ignored, it would be a big cost for taxpayers.

"Now that extra water and chemicals that their tax dollars are paying for will not be leaking out. The leak will be fixed; therefore, their tax dollars will be saved because there will be no more 24/7 around-the-clock water running," said Slaughter.

The city will be working on updating the condition of the pool in addition to fixing the leak.

"We have cracks in the concrete in the pool that need repaired, painting, tile work needs repairs, and just a normal year-to-year maintenance as well," said Winder.