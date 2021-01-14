South Williamsport woman on '25 Words Or Less'

A woman from Lycoming County appeared on the game show "25 Words Or Less" on Thursday.

Deb from South Williamsport appeared from her home as a superfan on the game show "25 Words Or Less".

"Playing along with Zach from our sister station WNEP ABC 16 in Scranton in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, it's Deb!" said Meredith Vieira in her introduction.

Deb's contestant on the show did not win today, but Deb will receive a $100 gift card for being a superfan.