South Williamsport going back to classrooms

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The South Williamsport Area School District will return to a five days a week in the classroom schedule. The school district board voted 5 to 4 earlier this week to return to classes later this month.

"I feel like they rushed into it, I understand some people want their kids to go back full-time but some of us aren't comfortable with it and unfortunately we have been given no other alternative," said Amanda Clark of South Williamsport.

Both elementary schools will return to classes on October 13. The junior and senior high school returns on October 15. The school district will not be continuing hybrid model learning.

"Some families I think the hybrid option would be better but for my own personal family, it's better for our students to go back to school," said Michelle Gibbs of South Williamsport.

Some parents in the South Williamsport Area School District tell Newswatch 16 that the thought of sending their kids back to school 5 days a week is nerve-wracking.

"We're nervous but like I said it is what's best for our family and what is best for our children," said Gibbs.

"They might get sick or even if it gets carried, they could bring it home to somebody else that could get sick from it," said Clark.

South Williamsport superintendent, Dr. Mark Stamm, issued this statement regarding the district's return to a normal class schedule: