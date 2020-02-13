Volunteer fire department's annual flower sale

A volunteer fire department in Lycoming County wants to make sure people have roses to give their loved ones on Valentine's Day.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — If you have yet to pick up Valentine's Day flowers for that special someone, the South Williamsport Volunteer Fire Department has you covered. For the 15th straight year, the fire company is running its rose sale in the parking lot of Beiter's Home Center.

"We do this every year, February 12, 13, and 14," said firefighter Grover Danley. "We purchase roses and we give the community the opportunity to come and buy them."

Danley says the annual rose sale is always a huge hit and he credits procrastination.

"It's always a lot of procrastinators. I am a procrastinator, I'm one of those guys at the last minute to remember to run out and get a card or something."

Organizers say they have over 250 dozen roses for sale. They hope to raise over $3,000 for the fire company.

"We have a variety of colored roses, those are $25 for a dozen and two dozen for $40 or we have the traditional reds that we sell that are $30 a dozen," said Danley.

"It goes towards gear on our special unit, and say for example, some water rescue gear that we purchased recently, it goes towards any equipment we need on our trucks and we put it right back into the community," said firefighter Joey Foster.

One customer told Newswatch 16 why he chooses to buy flowers from the fire department every year.

"Because they have good roses and I like to help them out and I buy these for my daughters every year," said Oscar Garcia of Montgomery.