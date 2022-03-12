Snowy day in central Pennsylvania

While our western counties did not get as much snow on Saturday, there was still plenty to shovel and plenty to play in.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The snow was steady for most of the morning in Williamsport. It came down fluffy and fast.

It was a similar situation in Sunbury. That's where we found Travis Shemory and Cayden Hagenmeier.

"We just go around shoveling everybody's snow and when they don't pay us we do it anyway," Shemory said.

"We like to do it for money but we also like to do it for fun. It depends how you want to do it," Hagenmeier said.

The teenagers spent most of the day shoveling.

"Do you make a lot of money doing it? Yeah. You do? Yeah. Cool," Hagenmeier said.

A few blocks away Justin Kauffman was also helping his neighbors.

"I just shoveled the sidewalks. I've only been out a couple of hours," Kauffman said.

"I'm ready for fishing season, that's about it," Kauffman said.

The Horlacher family was having a good time in the snow well, not everyone.

"Well, I'm shoveling. They're playing and having a blast," Kayla Horlacher said.

Five-year-old Kallen and his sisters had the right idea.

"Eating the snow. 'Why are you eating the snow?' Cause it keeps you hydrated, just like water," Kallen Horlacher said.

"I really don't like the snow but they do. They have fun. I am glad though that it's happening on a Saturday and not during the week when there's school, work, and all kinds of other things," Kayla said.

According to the Stormtracker 16 team, temperatures next week this time could be in the 60s. Hopefully, that is the first sign of spring.