With the winter storm finally arriving, conditions in central Pennsylvania start to add up.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The snow started falling early Sunday evening out in Central Pennsylvania.

A look at conditions in Williamsport showed snow starting to accumulate on the roads.

Plows were out clearing a few inches of snow and cars that were out were having some trouble getting by.

Central Pennsylvania will see less ice and wind but bigger snow totals as the storm continues.