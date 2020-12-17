Snow cleanup in Williamsport

Folks in Billtown spent all day clearing snow left by the winter storm.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Shovels, snowblowers, and car window scrapers could be seen up and down almost every neighborhood in Williamsport. Folks like Teresa Bower spent all morning clearing snow in front of her home.

"I can't remember it ever, ever being this bad ever. I have plowed many of people out and, oh, boy, this is 22 inches, I think they are saying now, plus," said Bower.

Derrick Tutler was busy clearing a path from his house to his car. The winter storm brought 2 feet of snow to the street he lives on in Williamsport.

"Shoveling and cleaning off the cars, trying to make a pathway from the steps, and stuff, and making sure they are cleaned off," said Tutler.

Folks in Williamsport tell Newswatch 16 that they have been out all morning trying to clear this snow off the streets, but they are not just trying to clear snow in front of their own houses. They are also helping out their neighbors.

Christian Campbell walked up and down the streets of Williamsport, asking people if they needed help shoveling.

"I really don't know why. I have just been doing this since I was little, so it is like kind of a thing now," said Campbell.

Bower used her snowblower to help dig people's cars out of the wintery conditions. She even cleared a path for the Newswatch 16 car.

"I know what it was like when I didn't have a snowblower, and that was the best investment I made, so I try to help everybody else out when I can," said Bower.