Gunfire investigation in Hepburn Township

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating gunfire Monday night in Lycoming County.
Lycoming Regional Police responded before 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of Powys Road in Hepburn Township, south of Trout Run, for a report of shots being fired. Officers found evidence that shots had been fired near Powys Road and Crescent Hill Road.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing two vehicles flee the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lycoming Regional Police Department Capt. Kriner at 570-323-4987.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.