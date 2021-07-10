Shots fired at Williamsport apartments

Five shots hit the number five building at the Timberland Apartment Complex on West Edwin Street.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport want to know who fired shots that hit an apartment building overnight Wednesday.

The shots were fired around 1 a.m.

People were in the building but no one was hurt.

Police say the bullets did not go through the wall.

A sixth shot hit a car parked at the complex and officers found shell casings in the parking lot at that apartment complex in Williamsport.