Shop-Vac shutting its doors in Williamsport

The company has been in Lycoming County for more than 45 years.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hundreds of workers in Lycoming County are now out of a job after the sudden announcement that the well-known Shop-Vac factory where they work is closing.

Shop-Vac has been in Williamsport for more than 45 years. The company laid off around 400 people, all of its employees at this facility, on Tuesday.

Shop-Vac notified local officials Tuesday afternoon that it was closing because a planned sale fell through and that employee terminations were effective immediately.

Employees were also told the layoffs were due to financial impacts from the COVID-19 crisis.

Shop-Vac is the manufacturer of wet and dry vacuum cleaners and this facility is the company's headquarters. Shop-Vac also has manufacturing facilities in New York and China but a representative for the company would not say if those facilities are also closing.

According to the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, employees did not have advanced notice.