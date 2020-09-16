Shop-Vac shutting its doors in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hundreds of workers in Lycoming County are now out of a job after the sudden announcement that the well-known Shop-Vac factory where they work is closing.
Shop-Vac has been in Williamsport for more than 45 years. The company laid off around 400 people, all of its employees at this facility, on Tuesday.
Shop-Vac notified local officials Tuesday afternoon that it was closing because a planned sale fell through and that employee terminations were effective immediately.
Employees were also told the layoffs were due to financial impacts from the COVID-19 crisis.
Shop-Vac is the manufacturer of wet and dry vacuum cleaners and this facility is the company's headquarters. Shop-Vac also has manufacturing facilities in New York and China but a representative for the company would not say if those facilities are also closing.
According to the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, employees did not have advanced notice.
Companies are required to give a 60-day notice before closing. There is no notice listed on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry website.