Former Shop-Vac employees voice their opinions following layoffs

Former employees at the Shop-Vac plant in Williamsport are asking for the public's support.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Former employees at the Shop-Vac plant in Williamsport are asking for the public's support.

Candice Gair is one of 400 people who the company laid off this month.

"I just, I just enjoyed my job and I just wish I could have it back," said Candice Gair.

Former employees are standing in front of the Shop-Vac plant with signs. They are demanding answers from shop-vac officials.

"So, I'm standing out here today just to get awareness and that what they did to us is wrong and we are just hurt over it," said Gair.

"Pretty much just fighting for what we think is right. I mean, we don't feel that a three-day notice is long enough," said Tammy Selleck.

The layoffs were because of the ongoing pandemic.

Folks tell Newswatch 16 that the decision to lay-off 400 people came without any warning.

Officials from Shop-Vac have not commented on how the workers were laid off,

"I was let go September 15th with no notice, no nothing, and here is your paper," said Selleck.

"Some of these people have been here forever, you know they have been here since high school, they have been here 20 to 30 years. There is a lot of older people, they can't retire yet but they are going to have a hard time finding a job because this is all they know, this is all they've done," said Gair.