The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — At least one person is injured after a shooting in Williamsport.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. along Boyd Street in the city.

Officials have not said how many were injured.

No one is in custody yet after the shooting in Williamsport.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.