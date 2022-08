The missing two-year-old girl last seen in her bed has been found safe, according to troopers in Lycoming County.

COGAN STATION, Pa. — UPDATE: According to troopers, the two-year-old girl has been found safe.

State police in central Pennsylvania are searching for a missing girl.

Troopers in Lycoming County say for two-year-old Jaylynn Shaylor was last seen in her bed Wednesday night at her home in Cogan Station, Lewis Township.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

The missing 2year old has been found safely. Thank you for all your assistance. — Troopers Andrea Jacobs & Lauren Lesher (@PSPTroopFPIO) August 4, 2022

LYCOMING COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP MONTOURSVILLE is searching for 2 years old Jaylynn SHAYLOR. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/eCtuEgykgV — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 4, 2022