Lycoming County

School security guard accused of assault in Lycoming County

The alleged assault happened Tuesday when a juvenile told police the security guard punched him in the face and put him in a chokehold.
Credit: WNEP

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are investigating after a school security guard allegedly assaulted a juvenile following a basketball game.

It happened at Jersey Shore High School on Tuesday.

The juvenile told police the guard punched him in the face and put him in a chokehold.

As police continue investigating what led to the confrontation, the Jersey Shore Area School District confirms the security guard is no longer working in that capacity.

