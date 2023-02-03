School security guard accused of assault in Lycoming County

The alleged assault happened Tuesday when a juvenile told police the security guard punched him in the face and put him in a chokehold.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are investigating after a school security guard allegedly assaulted a juvenile following a basketball game.

It happened at Jersey Shore High School on Tuesday.

The juvenile told police the guard punched him in the face and put him in a chokehold.

As police continue investigating what led to the confrontation, the Jersey Shore Area School District confirms the security guard is no longer working in that capacity.