School pride carries St. John Neumann to Hershey

There was a lot of enthusiasm for this team this year and Newswatch 16's Chris Keating shows us how the school turned out this morning to send off its squad.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The last time the boys basketball team at St. John Neumann Regional Academy played in a state championship game was in 1972. This year's team hoped to repeat history by winning it all.

"Feels like we are a dream team, you know? It has been a long time, so it is pretty great. We are a family," said senior Josiah Coleman.

"The guys definitely put in the work and are playing great as a team, and we are excited about going down there to play for a state championship," said Jamie Spencer, the head coach.

The school held a pep rally for the boys before they hopped on the bus to Hershey. Students, teachers, and alumni gathered in the gym for one final sendoff ahead of the big game against Bishop Canevin.

"The school is giving back to us and the athletes and especially with us being students, so it is a good feeling," said senior Hanief Clay.

School pride isn't taken lightly at St. John Neumann Regional Academy. Newswatch 16 spoke with several students traveling to Hershey to take on the Knights.

"Our spirit and them hearing us chant, it gives them more power and energy and more of the want to win," said student Lakayla Coleman.

"Because everyone knows each other, we are like one big family, and it is like we are supporting our brothers or something," added student India Moss.

A sea of maroon and gold shook their pom-poms and cheered on their boys.

"We have been telling the guys to embrace it, but they are hungry, and they want to go today."

The Knights left it all on the court in Hershey, but they come up short. They finish PIAA 1A runners-up after losing 64-47 to Bishop Canevin. But no matter the score, folks at the school say they are proud of the team.

“I have fought the good FIGHT, I have finished the RACE, I have kept the FAITH. 2 Timothy 4:7 We couldn’t be more proud of you boys! We are Neumann Strong! Keep your heads up! #NeumannPride #NeumannFamily Posted by St. John Neumann Regional Academy- Jr/Sr High School Campus on Thursday, March 24, 2022