Salvation Army expanding urban farm to meet community needs

The urban farm in Williamsport has produced thousands of pounds of vegetables in a nearly 10-year span.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Salvation Army food pantry in Williamsport helps feed hundreds of food-insecure families in Lycoming County every month.

"With the ending of the SNAP benefits as well as other benefits and inflation of food prices, we are seeing families come in that have never sought help from the food pantry before," said Laura Templeton, the organization's public relations director.

The community garden located behind the Williamsport YMCA is operated by the Salvation Army. Since 2015, the urban farm has grown more than 15,000 pounds of produce. All of it helps feed families in need.

"We grow spring crops, we grow summer crops, and we grow fall crops now. A lot of it is the leafy vegetables," said Sid Furst, the manager of the community garden.

To combat the rising demand for food, the Salvation Army will begin the planting season sooner and has already doubled the growing space at the urban farm.

"The total area here is about 40,000 square feet, and maybe about 20,000 square feet is in the urban farm program," added Furst.

"Doubling the size of the urban farm component of this garden will allow us to provide more fresh produce to the community from spring to the fall," Templeton said.

Catherine Driscoll has been volunteering at the community garden for more than a year. She usually stops by every day, helping grow the food that others eat.

"I really enjoy working with the soil and in the sun, so if this helps people, then I love to do it," said Driscoll.

The organization will plant the urban farm this Saturday, May 6th. Volunteers can show up as early as 9 a.m.